Warner Music extends its partnership with Tips Industries for 4 more years

Global record label Warner Music and Indian music firm Tips Industry on Friday announced the extension of their partnership for four more years.

After having a partnership for more than three years -- which allowed the New York-based firm to exclusively distribute Tips Music's over 13,000 Hindi catalogues since 2020 -- decided to expand it further, according to a joint statement.

It has played an important role in growing the company's Bollywood soundtracks on the international stage, the statement noted.

"This new deal will now see Warner Music take on the commercial and distribution responsibilities for all Tips Music's frontline and catalogue music on all audio streaming apps, which spans across 23 Indian languages and 30,000+ songs," it added.

About the timeframe, Tips Industries said: "It has been extended for 4 years".

Warner Music will use its global network of experts to promote Tips Music's artists and songs around the world, opening them up to new fans and opportunities.

"Warner Music has been our trusted partner for the last few years and it has worked very well for both of us," said Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, said: "Over the last few years, Warner Music has enjoyed access to Tips Music's amazing Hindi catalogue and been able to offer unique sales support, which has seen us successfully promote its Bollywood soundtracks to a global audience".

"We are now able to tap into even more incredible music, and our teams around the world will be looking to connect Tips Music's artists and songs with more international fans. At Warner Music, we believe we can be a major force in further growing Bollywood music's popularity around the world.