TVS Motor Company sales increase by 33% to 368,424 units in February

Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to 3,57,810 units last month from 2,67,026 units in February last year, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Friday said its wholesales rose 33 per cent year-on-year to 3,68,424 units in February.
The company had dispatched 2,76,150 units in February 2023.
Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to 3,57,810 units last month from 2,67,026 units in February last year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler dispatches to dealers registered growth of 21 per cent at 2,67,502 units as compared with 2,21,402 units in the same period last year.
The company said its electric vehicle sales stood at 17,959 units last month, an increase of 16 per cent, as compared with 15,522 units in February 2023.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

