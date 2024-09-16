Water storage breach in Odisha impacts agricultural areas, says Vedanta

Indian miner Vedanta's aluminium unit said on Monday that a water storage facility at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha state overflowed due to heavy rains and "impacted agricultural areas".

Vedanta Aluminium is "actively addressing" the breach, which occurred during the early hours of Sept. 15 as extreme weather caused elevated water levels and pressure in the facility's catchment area, a Vedanta spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no injuries or loss of livestock due to the flooding caused by the breach, the spokesperson said.

"There is no disruption in our current operations and the refinery continues to operate in compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, there is no damage to our red mud storage facility."