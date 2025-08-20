Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Karnataka for warehousing projects

Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Karnataka for warehousing projects

With this acquisition, the company's total footprint has expanded to over 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Welspun One said it has acquired around 51 acres of land in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli, Karnataka. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun Group-backed warehousing and logistics platform Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Wednesday announced it has acquired two land parcels totalling 107 acres in southern India for two warehousing projects.

With this acquisition, the company's total footprint has expanded to over 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in strengthening its pan-South India presence, Welspun One said.

This portfolio represents a development potential of over 6 million sq ft, supported by a committed investment of $250 million (Rs 2,150 crore), the company said.

Welspun One said it has acquired around 51 acres of land in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli, Karnataka.

 

With these acquisitions, the company has further strengthened its presence in South India, underscoring its confidence in the region's long-term growth potential.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Cabinet decides to provide internal reservation among SCs

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

Amazon forest

Put wire mesh on safari vehicles, urge tourists to act properly: Minister

Priyank Kharge, IT Minister, Karnataka

Have right to label content when it enters public domain: Priyank Khargepremium

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

"The Bengaluru market in particular holds immense promise, and these investments demonstrate our conviction and capability," said Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.

These acquisitions will enhance Welspun One's warehousing capabilities, creating scalable hubs to serve diverse occupiers across multiple industries, the company said.

In East Bengaluru's Hoskote cluster, Welspun One has acquired around 51 acres for its Proxima category park, a Grade-A warehousing facility built to serve 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players, it said.

The second acquisition, around 56 acres in Devanahalli, is part of the upcoming Proxima Plus category, a first-of-its-kind premium warehousing development by Welspun One.

Proxima Plus parks by Welspun One are designed to serve discerning occupiers, including electronics, aerospace, EV, and pharma firms, offering plug-and-play features, tech-enabled infrastructure, and superior design aesthetics.

"From North Chennai to Bengaluru, we've stayed ahead of the curve, identifying and investing in the right micro-markets before they turn mainstream, " said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Need to move from store-based to unified entity licensing: Reliance Retail

Coforge

Coforge edges past rivals in a hotly contested mid-tier IT services marketpremium

Tata Motors

Tata Motors returns to South African car market after six-year absence

Matthew Michelini, head of Apollo's Asia-Pacific business

Apollo aims to double India assets to $4 billion in 3 years on credit boom

India Post

India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

Topics : Karnataka Warehousing sector Warehousing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon