Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

France submits response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafales for Navy

India issued a letter of request in October for acquisition of 22 single-seat jets and four twin-seat trainers

Rafale

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France has submitted its response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers - INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, according to news agency ANI. A team of French officials flew from Paris to submit a response to India's tender.

India issued a Letter of Request (LoR) in October for the acquisition of 22 single-seat jets and four twin-seat trainers. The LoR is like a tender document in which the Centre has specified all its requirements and capabilities that it would want to have in the Rafale Marine aircraft being acquired for the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India will now carry out a detailed study of the French bid for the Indian deal including the commercial offer or price for the aircraft, along with other details of the contract, they said. Then, India will negotiate the deal with the French government.

According to ANI, Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, has directed the officials to ensure that the timeframe required for the project is squeezed significantly to ensure early finalisation and induction of the planes in the inventory.

The Navy and the government are working in a fast-track mode to ensure that the acquisition contract is signed at the earliest and Indian carriers can operate the highly capable aircraft to ensure an edge for New Delhi in the Indian Ocean region.

The aircraft deal worth around 5.5 billion euros was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council just before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the Indian Navy currently has only 40 Mig-29K jets which were procured from Russia from 2009 onwards. However, these aircraft have been dogged by several problems over the years, including poor serviceability.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted 36 Rafales under its Rs 59,000 crore deal signed in September 2016. 

Also Read

India to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France; check aircraft details here

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Unesco recognises Kempegowda T2 as one of 'world's most beautiful airports'

Bengal keeps e-way bill orders in abeyance, intrastate limit at Rs 1 lakh

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Delhi court acquits AES Chhattisgarh Energy and director in coal scam case

Road construction projects worth Rs 65,000 cr underway in Delhi: Gadkari

Topics : Indian Navy Rafale Rafale deal BS Web Reports Today News Fighter jet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon