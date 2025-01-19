Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Western Coalfields faces flat coal production at 69 MT amid challenges

Western Coalfields faces flat coal production at 69 MT amid challenges

The Nagpur-headquartered company operates 52 mines, including 19 underground and 33 open-cast mines, across 10 areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

Coal

WCL produced 45.1 million tonne of coal between April and December, marking a modest 3.1 per cent growth. However, coal offtake fell by 2.3 per cent to 48.7 million tonne during the same period | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has projected flat coal production at 69 million tonne in FY'25, mirroring last year's output, as it grapples with operational and pricing challenges.

Despite achieving its highest-ever coal production of 69.113 million tonne in FY24, reflecting a 7.5 per cent growth, WCL anticipates no growth this fiscal or the next due to limited reserves, adverse geo-mining conditions, and escalating production costs, a top company official said.

"Our total production for FY'25 will remain around 69 million tonne, similar to last year. Despite our best efforts, we expect production to remain flat next fiscal as well due to unique mining and pricing challenges," WCL Chairman and Managing Director Jai Prakash Dwivedi said.

 

The Nagpur-headquartered company operates 52 mines, including 19 underground and 33 open-cast mines, across 10 areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

WCL produced 45.1 million tonne of coal between April and December, marking a modest 3.1 per cent growth. However, coal offtake fell by 2.3 per cent to 48.7 million tonne during the same period.

Also Read

PAK vs WI Day 3

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 3: Hosts look to extend lead in Multan

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar may have taken up Beed guardian ministership, says Jayant Patil

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Latest LIVE: Arrested accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan is Bangladeshi national, says police

South China sea

Southeast Asian nations seek breakthrough in South China Sea disputes

US Capitol, Washington DC

Flags at US Capitol to be flown full mast on Donald Trump's swearing-in

Dwivedi highlighted major hurdles, including high stripping ratios (overburden removal costs), strata control issues, and limited reserves. He added that upcoming projects would primarily offset depleting reserves rather than contribute to growth.

WCL's coal also faces pricing pressures, with a mining levy of Rs 450 per tonne making its dry fuel less competitive in the market.

Looking ahead, WCL anticipates a gradual decline in production, projecting output to drop to 50 million tonne by 2047, signalling the need for new reserves and alternative strategies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumHardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India

Price parity with ICE-run cars important for EV boom: Kia's Hardeep Brar

Religare

Burmans' Religare open offer for additional 26% stake to start on Jan 27

SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu forays into EV segment with Hiroi.ev, bullish on govt schemes

data centre

STT Global signs MoU with T'gana to set up Rs 3,500 cr data centre campus

TikTok

How TikTok grew from a fun app to potential national security threat in US

Topics : Western Coalfields Coal production Coal India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon