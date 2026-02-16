WeWork India opens new centre in Gurugram with over 1,200 seating capacity

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd has opened a new co-working centre in Gurugram, covering more than 1,200 seating capacity across 90,000 sq ft area, to meet rising demand for flexible managed workspaces.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has opened its new centre - 'WeWork Atrium Place' located at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram.

The new centre, spread across 90,000 sq ft of space, will have more than 1,200 desks.

WeWork India has taken office spaces on lease from realty major DLF to set up this co-working facility and now it would sub-lease the desks to corporates.

Launched in 2017, WeWork India is one of the leading premium flexible workspace operators in the country. Since its inception, the company has expanded across 8 cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet (as of December 2025).

According to real estate consultant Colliers India, co-working operators took 13 million sq ft of Grade A office space on lease during 2025, slightly higher than the preceding year. Flex space operators accounted for nearly 18 per cent of total gross office leasing across seven major cities in 2025.