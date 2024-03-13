Will create 72,000 jobs through semiconductor plants: Chandrasekaran

The two semiconductor facilities to be set up by Tata Electronics are expected to create around 70,000 - 72,000 jobs in the coming years, said Tata group Chairperson N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of the group's semiconductor project in Dholera, he said, "We are looking at 50,000 jobs here, and at least 20,000 to 22,000 jobs in Assam and it will take time."

Chandrasekaran further added, "We will further expand as we cross the early milestones. The most important thing is to produce and create the facility which is world-class." Chandrasekaran was talking at Techade, which saw PM Modi laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 trillion via video-conferencing.

The Tata group chairman said that the company's Assam plant will lead to a lot of prosperity and jobs in the state.

The commercial production in Assam's facility will start in late 2025 or early 2026, he added. He further said, "Chip shortages during the pandemic made us realise our dependency on the international supply chain. With cybersecurity becoming a common threat, self-sufficiency in semiconductors has become a must and a matter of national security."

He said the packaging plant in Assam will cater to a variety of sectors, including automobile, power, electronics, consumer, and health.

PM Modi laid the foundation of Tata Group's two semiconductor facilities - a fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a packaging plant in Morigaon, Assam, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Chandrasekaran said, “We are very excited to partner with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. They have given us access to a very broad portfolio of technology."

Chandrasekaran also said that the company will try to squeeze the timelines and deliver the products before the deadlines.