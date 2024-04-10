Sensex (    %)
                             
Air India to start Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam flights from June 1

The airline will use A320 neo aircraft with a two-class configuration to operate the flights five days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Currently, Air India flies non-stop flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Air India will start direct flights from the national capital to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from June 1.
The airline will use A320 neo aircraft with a two-class configuration to operate the flights five days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to a release on Wednesday.
The flights will commence from June 1.
"The new service will also enable convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for travellers from the US, Canada, UK, and Europe," the release said.
 
Currently, Air India flies non-stop flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar).

Topics : Air India Air india privatisation Tata group Airline sector airlines Ho Chi Minh city

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

