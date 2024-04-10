Air India to start Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam flights from June 1

Currently, Air India flies non-stop flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar)

Air India will start direct flights from the national capital to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from June 1.

The airline will use A320 neo aircraft with a two-class configuration to operate the flights five days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to a release on Wednesday.

"The new service will also enable convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for travellers from the US, Canada, UK, and Europe," the release said.



