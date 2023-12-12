Sensex (-0.54%)
Wipro inks three-year cloud migration deal with insurance company RSA

Wipro said it will help RSA build a "compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure". The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA's existing relationship, which began in 2016

Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Information Technology major Wipro has entered into a new agreement with RSA, a leading general insurance company, as part of which Wipro will help accelerate RSA’s migration to the cloud.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Wipro said it will help RSA build a “compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure”. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA’s existing relationship, which began in 2016.

“This contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next couple of years to modernise its infrastructure and the use of cloud technology. It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA’s growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimise service delivery and enhance RSA’s customer and employee experience through automation,” Wipro said in a statement.

Under the enhanced scope, Wipro will accompany RSA on their modernisation journey by addressing their technology and regulatory needs, said Omkar Nisal, Managing Director for the United Kingdom and Ireland, Wipro.

“Through cloud technology and industry-leading cybersecurity frameworks, we will further strengthen and scale RSA’s business. Our teams are excited to continue our work, always innovating and driving modernisation to realise RSA’s ambitions,” Nisal added.

“Wipro and RSA’s continued relationship helps us to drive greater value across our infrastructure services and ensure the highest standards of service. There is a big focus on modernisation in the next couple of years, and both organisations remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future,” said Matt Lockie, IT Foundation Director at RSA.

Topics : Wipro information technology Indian IT Sector Deals

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

