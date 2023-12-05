Wipro Consumer acquires 3 brands from VVF to expand personal care segment

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises, announced the acquisition of three soap brands – Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield – from Mumbai-based VVF India, to expand its personal care segment. This is the company's 15th acquisition so far and the third in the last 12 months.

While the company did not reveal the cost of the acquisition, it said it has invested about $1 billion in acquisitions so far.

The acquisition will be a strategic expansion for Wipro in the personal wash segment. Jo toilet soap is a key brand with a significant play in the North, East, and West markets. Doy operates in the premium segment with differentiated positioning, and Bacter Shield has an antibacterial range of soap and handwash. These brands together recorded a revenue of over Rs 210 crore during financial year 23 and are expected to have a market share of 11 per cent in India.

"With a diverse array of brands and Wipro’s robust distribution network, we are positioned to fortify our market presence and propel growth. These brands complement our existing portfolio and will give us a stronger foothold in the key markets," said Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and managing director, Wipro Enterprises.

The other acquisitions by Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting over the years include Glucovita, Chandrika, North-West, Unza, Yardley, Bio Essence, Splash Corporation, and others. In the last 12 months, the company acquired two Kerala-based brands – Nirapa and Brahmins.

"With this acquisition, we get a loyal consumer base. There's a lot of headroom to grow these brands with our distribution strength and marketing prowess. In the upcoming months, Wipro will start in-house manufacturing," said Neeraj Khatri, chief executive officer, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, India & SAAR. The soap segment received a total of Rs 300 crore investment from Wipro.

Wipro Consumer Care recorded sales of Rs 10,000 crore in financial year 23, of which 51 per cent is generated from its overseas operations. Santoor, its flagship brand in personal care, recorded sales of over Rs 2,650 crore in financial year 23.

Earlier this week, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures launched a second fund with a corpus of Rs 250 crore to support and elevate start-ups in India and South-East Asia. Four years ago, the first round of funding was done for about Rs 200 crore.