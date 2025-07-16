Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Uncertain macro situation stifling discretionary spending: Wipro chairman

Uncertain macro situation stifling discretionary spending: Wipro chairman

Things have not worsened for Indian IT industry but they have not got any better either, he says

Rishad Premji, chairman of IT giant Wipro

Rishad Premji, chairman of IT giant Wipro

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The macroeconomic environment for the Indian IT industry “has not worsened, but it has not got any better” as clients adjust to geopolitical conflicts, said Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday.
 
An uncertain environment has stifled clients’ discretionary spending, with cost and vendor consolidation taking precedence, he said at the company’s 79th annual general meeting in Bengaluru.
 
“While it has not worsened, it has not got any better,” he said while responding to a shareholder’s question. Premji’s statements mirror those of C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HCL Tech, who earlier this week said the global economy has held steady after fears of a tailspin in April.
 
 

Also Read

wipro

Wipro Q1 preview: IT giant to post muted sequential show amid demand woes

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

PremiumAccenture

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, June 20: HDFC Bk, Nestle, Concor, Sai Life Sciences

PremiumCLSA, Morgan Stanley turn cautious on Indian IT stocks

CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

 
“We navigated an ever-changing external environment shaped by evolving tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological advancements like AI (artificial intelligence). Generative AI (GenAI) became central to business strategy, enhancing productivity, reimagining processes, unlocking growth, and creating meaningful experiences,” said Premji as part of prepared remarks.
 
Wipro, India’s fourth largest information technology services provider by revenue, is preparing for the future by building an AI-first workforce. It said nearly all its employees have completed foundational training in GenAI and more than 87,000 have received advanced, role-specific upskilling. (The company had a workforce of 233,346 as of March end).
 
The skilling is done through a programme called Talent@Scale, which has partnered with academic institutions to establish centres of excellence providing industry-aligned training in high-demand skills.
 
Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said the company is working on “frontier technologies” such as quantum, agentic AI, cyber resilience, robotics, and blockchain.
 
“We continued to drive impact through consulting-led, AI-powered solutions. Our teams now engage earlier in the transformation journey by defining roadmaps, identifying AI opportunities, and aligning with business goals.
 
“These solutions span across BFSI, consumer, energy, manufacturing and resources, technology and communications, and health. Cross-industry offerings further strengthen our ability to address complex transformation needs at scale,” said Pallia.
 
About 37 per cent of Wipro’s workforce comprises women, said Premji while replying to another shareholder. As many as 19 per cent of its leaders comprise women, which is up about 2.5 times in the last five years. 
 

More From This Section

Theobroma

Theobroma set for ownership change as ChrysCapital nears 90% stake buy

cinema hall. theatre

Cinepolis bets on blockbusters to drive double-digit India revenue growth

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue, special dividend on July 19

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Shapoorji Pallonji aims ₹800 cr revenue from new housing project in Pune

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

EaseMyTrip co-founder commits ₹1 crore to fight Bengaluru traffic

Topics : Macroeconomics Wipro rishad Premji

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon