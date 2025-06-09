Monday, June 09, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

Tenneco's presence in India includes 12 manufacturing facilities, two R&D centres, supporting both domestic and global customers

Tenneco

He joins the company from Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, where he served the position of CFO, it stated. | Image: LinkedIn @Tenneco

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global automotive supplier Tenneco on Monday announced the appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer of its India operations, with immediate effect.

Chhabra will report to Tenneco India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Chandra and work closely with the leadership team to support the company's strategic, financial, and operational goals, the company said.

In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and operations, compliance, and overall financial performance across Tenneco's Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealing) businesses in India, the company said.

He joins the company from Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, where he served the position of CFO, it stated.

 

"Mahender's depth of financial expertise and proven leadership will be key as we continue to strengthen our operational excellence and deliver value to customers across the region. His appointment underscores our commitment to long-term growth in this strategic market," said Chandra.

Also Read

UCO Bank

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

Vaibhav Taneja

Indian-origin Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja tops 2024 pay with $139 mn package

Signature Global

Signature Global names Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its chief financial officer

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

PremiumPharmaceuticals

Uttar Pradesh govt aims for ₹12,000 crore investment in mega pharma park

Chhabra brings over 27 years of extensive finance leadership experience across global automotive and technology companies. He has previously held senior finance roles at HMD Mobile India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Bharti Airtel, and Pepsi Foods, as per the company.

Tenneco's presence in India includes 12 manufacturing facilities, two R&D centres, supporting both domestic and global customers.

As the Indian automotive sector evolves, driven by supply chain diversification, increasing export capacity, and technology adoption, Tenneco continues to align its operations with these broader market shifts, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

2025 TVS Apache

TVS Motor rolls out updated Apache RTR 200 4V to mark 20-year milestone

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Quantum Energy expands manufacturing in Hyderabad to meet EV demands

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

Ericsson

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

pharma, drugs, medicine

Advent to invest $175 million in animal health drugmaker Felix Pharma

Topics : Indian CFOs automobile manufacturer automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon