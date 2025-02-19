Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Workers' strike continues at Samsung India's Chennai unit; talks fail

Workers' strike continues at Samsung India's Chennai unit; talks fail

The strike began on February 5, after the management took disciplinary action against three employees

Samsung

Shine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The talks between Samsung India and striking workers at its Sriperumbudur unit in Tamil Nadu failed on Wednesday.
 
The strike began on February 5, after the management took disciplinary action against three employees. E Muthukumar, Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) president and CITU Kancheepuram district secretary, said that CITU will intensify the strike starting Thursday.
 
The union vowed to physically lock the factory gates on February 21, determined to block the entry of “illegal contract” workers. Workers from industrial parks like RNS SIPCOT, Vallam Vadagal, Irungattukottai, and Mambakkam are set to stage protests in support of Samsung’s labour force.
 
 
"Samsung remains committed to resolving any issues by directly engaging with our workers. We do not condone illegal activities carried out by certain workers that threaten industrial peace and workplace safety. It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due legitimate process. Our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers," the company said in a statement.
 
While the workers are demanding the withdrawal of the suspension orders issued to three employees, the company is unwilling to accept it. The Sriperumbudur unit, responsible for manufacturing refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, contributes significantly to the South Korean giant’s $12 billion revenue in India.
 
Since February 5, 600 SIWU members have been on strike within the premises of the Samsung India Electronics facility. The flashpoint: the suspension of three union leaders. A management source claimed the disciplinary move was provoked by a group of employees attempting to force a meeting with a senior executive at the unit.
 
Sriperumbudur, traditionally an automobile and electronics manufacturing hub, has seen labour unrest before. The current dispute follows a 37-day strike last year that partially disrupted Samsung’s production.

More From This Section

Norio Nakajima, president of Murata Manufacturing Co.

Japanese electronics firm Murata to set up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

PremiumAlan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton

Hilton unpacks growth plans with 75 Hampton brand hotels in India

Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak expresses concern on excessive financialisation, protectionism

Boult Mustang Torq

Smart wearable firm Boult expects 33% growth in FY25, Rs 800 cr net revenue

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS

LTTS eyes $3 bn revenue in near term; to add 2,000 freshers this year

Topics : Samsung India Workers strike Tamil Nadu employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon