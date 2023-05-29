Xiaomi partners Optiemus to manufacture audio products in Noida

Xiaomi India on Monday announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture its audio products in the country.

Through this partnership, Xiaomi has kicked off the production for its first locally-manufactured audio product at the OEL factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

With this collaboration, the company is targeting a 50 per cent increase in smartphone domestic value addition over the next two years.

The move signifies a larger initiative in the artificial internet of things (AIoT) domain, commencing with the localisation of wireless audio products, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localisation of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be 'Made in India', at honest pricing," said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

The company has established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 589 million smart devices connected to its platform (as of December 31, 2022), excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Also Read Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event today, launching TVs, Purifiers and more Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

"We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products," said Nitesh Gupta, Director, OEL.

OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida.

"This collaboration demonstrates Xiaomi's dedication to producing high-quality products, contributing to the growth of domestic manufacturing in India, and bolstering its efforts in democratising technology for the masses," said the global technology brand.

--IANS

na/prw