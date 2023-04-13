Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

At its ‘Smarter Living’ event in India, Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has announced multiple smart connected devices such as Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, Xiaomi Grooming Kit, and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C. Below are the product details and pricing:

Offered in 43, 50, and 55-inch screens, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series boasts 4K HDR panels with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology. The line-up features a 40W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series is powered by Google TV with Xiaomi PatchWall integrated as a secondary interface.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 47,999, and it will be available at an effective price of Rs 45,999 – including bank offers. The 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 41,999, and it will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 – including bank offers. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 32,999, and it will be available at Rs 31,499 – including bank offers. The devices go on sale starting April 19 at 12 noon across Xiaomi online, Flipkart and offline retail partners.

The series is offered in two variants, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. Both the models boast triple layer filtration with Xiaomi high-efficiency filter as a core for up to 99.97 per cent of particles removal as small as 0.3 microns. The purifiers have a negative ion generator for removal of airborne particles like pollen, animal dander, dust, and mould spores. The non-lite variant offers a Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h, and the Smart Air Purifier Lite offers a PCADR of up to 360m3/h. The Air Purifiers support Wi-Fi connection, app control, and voice control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The devices come with an OLED display with two touch controls.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 13,999. The device will be available with bank offers for ICICI card holders. Moreover, consumers can avail a discount of up to Rs 750 on online and offline purchase.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. On purchase with ICICI bank cards, across online and offline channels, consumers can avail a discount of up to Rs 500.

Early access sale for both the purifiers starts on April 20 at 12 noon on Xiaomi online store and offline retail partners. Open sale for Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 starts from April 23 at 12 noon on Amazon India, and for Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i is a 2-in-1 robot machine with both vacuum and mop functions built-in. According to Xiaomi, the vacuum-mop uses 2,200 pa suction power to pull dirt. It is equipped with 25 high-precision sensors, including a gyroscope and optical sensor for aided navigation that efficiently scans and maps the complex environment to plan the cleaning route.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i supports Zig-Zag pattern for cleaning. It has a 450 ml independent dust compartment. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is rated to clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft with up to 100-minute run time battery. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App. The device is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2i will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. ICICI bank card holders can avail a special discount of up to Rs 1000. Early access sale starts on April 25 at 12 noon on Xiaomi online and offline retail partners. Sale starts from April 28 at 12 noon on Amazon India.