JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

The development comes a month after JioCinema said it will be the new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in the country starting May

Press Trust of India Mumbai
JioCinema

JioCinema

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Viacom18's streaming platform JioCinema on Monday announced a multi-year agreement with NBCUniversal (NBCU) to bring several NBCU films and TV series to India.

The development comes a month after JioCinema said it will be the new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in the country starting May.

As per the pact, viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU's world-renowned content portfolio, which is backed by production entities and brands including Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

NBCU's programming will be based out of a Peacock branded hub starting June on JioCinema's newly announced 'JioCinema Premium' SVOD (subscription video on demand) tier.

Through this service, Indian subscribers will have access to Peacock Originals including "Bel-Air", a dramatic reimagining of the '90s comedy series that starred Will Smith, and "The Calling", an investigative drama series from Emmy winner David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

Movies from the superhit "Despicable Me/Minions" and "Fast" franchises, including the newly released "Fast X", as well as "The Super Mario Bros Movie", voice starring Chris Pratt, and the highly anticipated IMAX-shot epic thriller "Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan will also head to the service in the future.

Fans of reality television can stream NBCU's unscripted series such as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules".

Oscar-nominated "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and the sci-fi horror film "M3GAN" from James Wan and Blumhouse will be available as part of the DreamWorks Animation slate.

Critically acclaimed and fan favourite series from NBCU's vast library, including "Downton Abbey", "Suits", "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "The Mindy Project", are also a part of this deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Viacom 18 Streaming networks streaming services

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

