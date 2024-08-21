YEIDA offers 200 acres to Ducati for India's first motorcycle race track

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has offered 200 acres of land for free to Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. The land, located in Sector 22F, Greater Noida, is earmarked for the development of a world-class race track and training center for motorbikes, akin to the Buddh International Circuit along the Yamuna Expressway. This could significantly contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s ambitions of becoming a global motorsport hub, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

If Ducati proceeds with the project, this could be the first dedicated motorcycle racing facility in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ducati’s expansion plans in India

The offer was made following a meeting between YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and Ducati India’s managing director Bipul Chandra, along with director Sunil Kumar Sharma, the report said. The 200 acre land would be provided to Ducati for free under a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. As part of Uttar Pradesh’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, the state can grant up to 75 per cent subsidy to foreign companies on land, in return receive 25 per cent equity stake in the project. This policy is aimed to encourage investment, which in turn leads to growth and job creation.

200 acres offered to Ducati

The proposed site in Sector 22F has access to expressways, future Metro connectivity, and proximity to the Noida International Airport, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. The land is also litigation-free as it was acquired from farmers years ago.

Car racing tracks not designed for motorcycles

The need for a dedicated motorcycle race track was discussed with Ducati after they faced issues during the MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit in September 2023, including issues related to track modifications, taxes, visas, and participation fees. The high costs associated with adapting the car-centric Buddh track for motorcycle racing have been a significant hurdle for motorbike companies, as the track is primarily designed for car racing. Substantial modifications were reportedly required for motorcycles on the track, leading to high costs for all agencies involved.

Potential economic impact of Ducati race track in UP

If Ducati proceeds with the project, it could have a significant economic impact on the region. Establishing a racing and training facility would attract international motorsport events, create numerous job opportunities, and boost local businesses.

YEIDA’s offer also reflects Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to attract international investments and create opportunities for the state's youth through such mega projects.

This could also make India a growing motorsport center, potentially drawing global attention and furthering the state’s development goals.