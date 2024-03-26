Sensex (    %)
                             
LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 39.39 lakh from Gujarat I-T officials

The company has received communication/demand order for interest and penalty from Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Gandhinagar on January 3, 2024, LIC said in regulatory filing

Life Insurance Corporation

The corporation has filed an appeal against the order demanding GST of Rs 19,64,584 for FY 2017-18.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 39.39 lakh on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18.
The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty from the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Gandhinagar on January 3, 2024, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
The corporation has filed an appeal against the order demanding GST of Rs 19,64,584 for FY 2017-18 and interest applicable on it along with a penalty of Rs 19,74,584 before the Commissioner (Appeals), Ahmedabad on March 26, 2024, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

India GDP Growth Forecast
