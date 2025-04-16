Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zepto renames parent entity Kiranakart Tech, ahead of possible IPO

Zepto renames parent entity Kiranakart Tech, ahead of possible IPO

Zepto is changing the name of its parent company from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited as it gears up for public listing

Zepto

Zepto (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick-commerce startup Zepto is changing the name of its parent company from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited, according to a report by Moneycontrol, which accessed regulatory filings on the matter. The move, approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Mumbai, comes as the company gears up for a likely stock market debut in the coming months.
 
In India, to change a company’s legal name, owners must receive shareholder approval, followed by filings with the RoC and clearance from the central government.
 
This move mirrors Zepto's competitors who rebranded either ahead of IPOs or as their platforms began to diversify. Swiggy, which operates in the same food and grocery delivery space, rebranded its legal entity from Bundl Technologies Private Limited to Swiggy Private Limited prior to filing for its IPO in February 2024. Zomato also changed its corporate name to Eternal Limited, although it clarified that the brand and app identity remained unchanged.
 
 
Zepto's name change aligns the corporate identity of the platform with its consumer-facing brand. Zepto can benefit from this as it would enhance brand recognition and simplify stakeholder engagement ahead of its public listing.
 
Founded in 2021, Zepto has quickly risen to prominence in the hyper-competitive 10-minute delivery segment. The company also moved its headquarters to India from Singapore, a move that was officially completed in January of this year. All these steps come as the quick-commerce platform is reportedly preparing for an IPO in the near future.

More From This Section

Union Bank

Financial Intelligence Unit imposes ₹37 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank follows HDFC and Axis Bank, cuts savings rate by 25 bps

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Garuda Aerospace raises ₹100 cr in series B funding from Venture Catalysts

MakeMyTrip

India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

milk factory amul mother dairy

Heritage Foods to hike dairy prices this year to offset rising costs: CEO

Topics : Zepto BS Web Reports IPOs Food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEJEE Mains Session 2 ResultDC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon