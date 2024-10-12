Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Zepto sells over 100,000 dandiya sticks during the Navratri festival

Zepto sells over 100,000 dandiya sticks during the Navratri festival

The company's co-founder further said that sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales

Zepto

Palicha also shared how Zepto's dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks during the season.

"What a day! Closing out Navratri 2024 with a grateful heart, seeing the beauty of India's diversity through our users, sellers, brands, and every Zeptonian, who made it all happen. From essentials to festive picks, thank you for making us part of India's celebrations across nine incredible days," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through graphics, he shared that the Mumbai-headquartered firm sold 1,00,000 plus dandiya sticks during the season.

 

He further said sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales.

Palicha also shared how Zepto's dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country.

In Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai, and Bangalore, the stores celebrated Ayudha Puja, honouring tools and equipment. The Bhawanipore store in Kolkata embraced the lively essence of Durga Ashtami, while the Gota store in Ahmedabad kept the festive spirit alive with an energetic Garba event.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

60% of unicorn founders in India are first time founders, says study

Bigbasket, Urban company

BigBasket, Urban Company lead in fair pay; most platforms fall short

Zepto

LinkedIn's top Indian startups 2024: Zepto leads as India's newest unicorn

US Polo Assn, Zepto

Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

online shopping, ecommerce

Ecommerce festive sales to reach $12 billion, quick commerce gains ground

Topics : Zepto E-commerce sellers navratri

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon