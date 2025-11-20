Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹1,000 cr as it enters leisure hospitality

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India will invest ₹1,000 crore to set up Mahindra Hotels and Residences India and launch its new luxury brand, Mahindra Signature Resorts

It is rebranding Club Mahindra as Club M to refresh its identity and reflect these transformations, the stock exchange filing said

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
A part of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, currently operating in the vacation-ownership segment, will be initially investing ₹1,000 crore for setting up Mahindra Hotels and Residences India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, through which it will enter the leisure hospitality business.
 
This new business line will be under the brand name Mahindra Signature Resorts, a luxury hospitality brand, according to its stock exchange filing. The company targets scaling this brand to 2,000 keys by FY30. The company further stated that the entry into the leisure hospitality business will add scale and diversity to the existing business portfolio and will help it attract fast-growing categories and customers in the overall tourism sector.
 
 
“For almost three decades, Mahindra Holidays has shaped how Indian families holiday, which gives us a competitive edge,” Manoj Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Mahindra Holidays, said in a statement. “The demand for experiential holidays is rising swiftly due to increasing affluence. We recognise that family extends beyond the traditional sense to encompass meaningful connections and shared experiences. Hence, we are embarking on our two-brand strategy, to gain a leadership position in the leisure market.”
 
How will Mahindra Holidays scale its core business alongside the new luxury brand?
 
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India’s core business is offering family holidays primarily through vacation ownership, in a membership programme (for 10, 15 or 25 years) with select access to other products under Club Mahindra.

The company further stated that it will scale its core business with its inventory addition expected to reach 10,000 keys by FY30. As of September 30, it has 118 resorts across India and other global markets. Its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a leading vacation-ownership company in Europe, has 33 timeshare properties across Finland, Sweden and Spain.
 
It is rebranding Club Mahindra as Club M to refresh its identity and reflect these transformations, the stock exchange filing said. It is also premiumising its resort portfolio and adding a new product called Keystone, revamped with enhanced privileges for members.
 
What growth targets has Mahindra Holidays set for the decade?
 
Under its vision to become India’s number one leisure hospitality player, the company anticipates expanding with three-times growth in keys and revenue and four-times growth in net profit in this decade, it highlighted in its investor presentation.
 
In the July–September quarter, the company’s consolidated net profit rose by 47 per cent to ₹16.9 crore on a year-on-year basis. Its total income increased by 6.1 per cent to ₹749.5 crore in Q2 FY26 year-on-year.
 

