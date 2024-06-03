Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users face issues with kite web access

Zerodha down: The outage coincided with a surge in the stock market, driven by exit polls projecting a third term for PM Modi's government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Zerodha

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Traders using Zerodha, India's second-largest broking platform, faced significant disruptions this morning due to a technical glitch. Users are experiencing difficulties accessing Kite Web, and the platform's website is offline. The outage coincided with a remarkable surge in the stock market, as exit polls projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This seems like an ISP-related issue. Please try using an alternate internet connection and check. We've also provided an alternate solution here: https://support.zerodha.com/category/trading-and-markets/kite-web-and-mobile/others/articles/isp-kite-access," Zerodha said on X (formerly Twitter)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex soared to record highs. The Nifty 50 climbed 2.65 per cent to 23,129.35 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 2.62 per cent to 75,903.97 points, marking their best intraday gains since February 1, 2021.

 

Exit Polls boost market sentiment


The market rally was driven by exit polls suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Trader reactions on social media


Affected traders took to social media to share their frustrations with Zerodha's technical issues. One user commented, "My observation is don't trust Zerodha on Monday. Glitches after the weekend are so common. #Zerodha #CDSL #Trading.”

Another remarked, "As usual Zerodha glitches on a big day. There is no important day for markets where Zerodha is not down. They aren't able to run smoothly today, just imagine what happens tomorrow. Podcasts karwa lo inse bas..."

A third user expressed concern about future reliability, stating, "Gift Nifty indicating 700+ point gap up opening. The biggest worry is - whether #zerodha will work today without hanging/glitches or not!??!!" (sic).


Topics : zerodha Markets Sensex Nifty BS Web Reports Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon