Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Might be forced to start charging brokerage: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Might be forced to start charging brokerage: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

The company's Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath also said that Zerodha's revenues and profits took a hit last year due to regulatory actions

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha CEO

Kamath said that he has been pessimistic about the industry’s future.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On completing 15 years of Zerodha, the company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said that the firm may soon start charging brokerage for equity delivery trades.
 
In a lengthy blog post on the company's website, Kamath shared his fears for the industry, gave insights into how the company is performing, and laid out some long-term strategies.
 
Kamath said that he has been pessimistic about the industry’s future. “Another year where I was pessimistic about the business has passed, and it’s been another year where I’ve been pleasantly surprised."
 
Highlighting that several regulatory changes in the space, including the drop in transaction charges revenue and the proposal to make futures and options trading tougher, will have a significant impact on revenues and profitability, Kamath said, "The time has finally come for business to pivot.”
 

Options business may be at risk

Kamath said that the options business might be at further risk. "With the regulators evaluating whether to stop weekly options completely, the options business may be at risk. If this were to happen, we would be forced to start charging brokerage for equity delivery trades to make the business tenable. Most of our competitors already charge for delivery trades," he said. 

Also Read

Mutual Fund

Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here

trading

2 demat accounts, better returns: Zerodha CEO's 'friction' in investing tip

Zerodha

Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath invests ₹137.5 crore in Goldi Solar to expand capacity

Capitalmind's founder Deepak Shenoy sees the Rainmatter investment as a validation of the company's evolution from a financial blog into a full-stack asset management firm. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Capitalmind gets Zerodha's Rainmatter backing after MF debut success

 
Kamath reiterated that the move is not under his control. "How much we earn is dependent on market cycles, regulations, and other factors. Those who think they have some of this in control and constantly tweak their businesses and products to chase optimisation end up enshittifying their products," he said.

Revenues took a hit: Kamath

Kamath also said that Zerodha's revenues and profits took a hit last year due to regulatory actions, including the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on options and the reduction of expiries to two weekly contracts on options.
 
"The increase in the Basic Services Demat Account limit, the removal of the exchange transaction charges rebate, and a general drop in market activity meant our revenues and profits took a hit last year, as we had expected," Kamath said.
 
"This year, we are seeing a substantial hit of about 40 per cent in brokerage revenues in the June quarter compared to the same quarter last year," he added.
 
 

More From This Section

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

Meesho

Meesho's sale draws 2.06 bn visits, signals surge in Bharat e-commerce

Capegemini, Sanjay Chalke, Yard

Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

IREDA

Loan sanctions grow 86% to ₹33,148 cr in H1, disbursement up 54%: Ireda

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Oil ministry invites applications for BPCL CMD post, last date October 21

Topics : zerodha Brokerages Domestic brokerages BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon