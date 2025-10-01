Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Meesho's sale draws 2.06 bn visits, signals surge in Bharat e-commerce

Meesho's sale draws 2.06 bn visits, signals surge in Bharat e-commerce

Shoppers spend 117 mn hours; prepaid orders up 57%, seller count and Tier-4 growth soar ahead of Diwali

Meesho

The company said the sale reflected the evolving journey of Bharat’s shoppers.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meesho recorded 2.06 billion customer visits during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, with shoppers spending more than 117 million hours on the platform.
 
The company said the sale reflected the evolving journey of Bharat’s shoppers—from families in Tumkur adding kidswear to their carts, to first-time users in Bavla discovering products through image search, and businesses from Delhi to Visakhapatnam launching millions of new products ahead of Diwali.
 
Prepaid transactions rose by about 57 per cent. Festive staples such as kurtis, jewellery, lipsticks, puja décor, and kids’ ethnic wear topped shopping lists. Office supplies grew 97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), sports and fitness equipment 86 per cent, and health and wellness essentials 69 per cent.
 
 
Ahead of the sale, nearly 30,000 creators joined the platform, producing around 3.5 lakh videos across social media and Meesho’s in-app format, Video Finds. These drew 1.3 billion views and turned into a digital bazaar.
 
In preparation, sellers launched nearly 4.6 crore new products, while about 49,000 new sellers joined the platform. Overall seller participation grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y, with traction from metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as from Warangal, Chhapra, and Cuddapah.

Also Read

Meesho

Meesho, Shopsy see festive sales boom as smaller cities drive demand

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Good Capital closes its second fund with investments in AI-powered startups

Meesho

Meesho to add 12 lakh seasonal jobs, 70% from tier-3 and tier-4 cities

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO

Meesho

Meesho files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, targets ₹4,250 cr listing

 
The platform scaled its bandwidth to serve around 52,000 active users every minute during peak festive traffic. Its AI-driven systems ensured shoppers discovered relevant products through personalised feeds.
 
Meesho also saw more than 2 crore app downloads during the event. Nearly 45 per cent of its customers came from tier-4 and smaller towns, extending the platform’s reach further across Bharat.
 
Meesho said its next major event, the Maha Diwali Sale, will be held from October 4 to October 15, 2025, offering shoppers a wide selection of festive products.
 

More From This Section

Capgemini

Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

IREDA

Loan sanctions grow 86% to ₹33,148 cr in H1, disbursement up 54%: Ireda

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Oil ministry invites applications for BPCL CMD post, last date October 21

Injections, Injection syringe

Wockhardt files new drug application with USFDA for antibacterial drug

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

Topics : Meesho ecommerce Indian ecommerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon