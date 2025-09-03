Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Clients of Zerodha faced a brief technical glitch on Wednesday morning that affected price updates on its app, though the broker said order placement and web trading were not impacted

Zerodha

A Zerodha spokesperson said it was a “brief 10-minute issue” that affected only price updates on the mobile app.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Clients of discount broker Zerodha faced a technical glitch during early trading hours on Wednesday. Investors took to social media to complain of losses, claiming they were unable to square off positions.
 
In an update on social media platform X, Zerodha said some users were facing issues with price updates on the app and requested them to log in through the web browser. It added that order placement was not affected. Later, around 9:50 am, the brokerage said the issue had been resolved. A Zerodha spokesperson said it was a “brief 10-minute issue” that affected only price updates on the mobile app.
 
 
“All trading functions worked normally during this time — users could still place and execute orders without any problems. Our web platform was not affected at all, so users could easily switch to trading through their mobile browser. As soon as we spotted the issue, we sent a push notification to all users letting them know about the problem and advising them to use the web platform instead,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

