Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Zillion announces launch of rewards-as-a-service platform for brands

The company said it is aiming to onboard banks and large enterprises with an extensive distribution network with the launch of the RaaS portal

zillion

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-brand loyalty platform Zillion on Thursday announced the launch of Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) aimed at serving brands with a redemption platform for rewards.

The company said it is aiming to onboard banks and large enterprises with an extensive distribution network with the launch of the RaaS portal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For instance, a fintech company offering its own loyalty rewards or points will be able to plug Zillion’s RaaS platform into its portal, where the latter offers a redemption service.

“When the customer is on the fintech or bank's loyalty platform, they will be able to see the balance of their rewards or points. When the customer wants to make a redemption, it will take them to Zillion. The journey will be seamless as customers will not have to sign in multiple times to redeem these points,” said Rijish Raghavan, chief executive officer, Zillion in an interaction with Business Standard.

Raghavan explained that one use case of onboarding the service could include fintechs offering rewards to customers who make payments on time.

“It all depends on the objectives of the partner that is essentially offering the loyalty points. One such objective for a fintech company could be timely payments. Other use cases may include digital adoption by customers, making processes paperless for fintechs, among others. Now these rewards or loyalty points can eventually find their way into potential redemption opportunities,” he added.

In terms of the business model pertaining to the recent launch, he elucidated that earnings from the service would include a combination of a flat fee and on the basis of the number of customers interacting with the service.

Meanwhile, the company said customers will have options to choose from, including e-Vouchers, products, utilities, air miles, among others. The platform claims to have over 250 choices in e-vouchers, and over 4000 products.

On Zillion, customers can earn 'Zillion coins' for their daily spends, across the network of offline and online partners, including groceries, fuel, entertainment, travel, apparel, among others.

The company’s partnerships include brands from industries such as retail, fuel, banking, payments, entertainment, hospitality, and travel. It has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), BookMyShow, American Express, Amazon, Flipkart, among others.

Fintech major BharatPe announced the rebranding of PAYBACK India to 'Zillion' in May last year. BharatPe had acquired the company in 2021.

Also Read

Home safe in retirement, best online shopping: Top personal finance stories

How is India's luxury market turning into a magnet for foreign brands?

Sportswear brands ride the athleisure wave, double India biz in two years

Love shopping online, ordering in? How to save with the right credit cards

83% of Indian card users want travel rewards, personalised experiences

DCM Shriram signs MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 12,000 cr by 2028

REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infra, logistics projects

Central Bank of India's loans grow 14.9% to Rs 2.4 trillion in Q3 FY24

IndiGo withdraws fuel charge; airfares to reduce by up to Rs 1,000

Reliance, Disney start antitrust diligence on India media merger: Report


Topics : Brands Online shopping Payback offers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon