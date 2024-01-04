Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Central Bank of India's loans grow 14.9% to Rs 2.4 trillion in Q3 FY24

The Mumbai-based public sector bank's deposits expanded by 9.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.77 trillion at the end of December 2023 from Rs 3.44 trillion a year ago

Central Bank of India

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Bank of India has reported a 14.91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its gross advances at Rs 2.4 trillion at the end of December 2023 (Q3FY24), up from Rs 2.08 trillion a year ago. Sequentially, advances were up by 3.91 per cent over Rs 2.31 trillion at the end of September 2023, according to provisional data filed with the BSE.

The Mumbai-based public sector bank’s deposits expanded by 9.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.77 trillion at the end of December 2023 from Rs 3.44 trillion a year ago. Sequentially, they rose from Rs 3.71 trillion at the end of September 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its pace of deposits mobilisation was lower than the growth of deposits for the banking system at 13.3 per cent. However, the bank's credit to deposit (C/D) ratio at 63.72 per cent was much lower than 77.44 per cent for the banking system in December 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India data. Its C/D ratio was at 60.77 per cent in December 2022 and 62.43 per cent in September 2023.

The share of Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits in the quarter ended December 2023 declined to 49 per cent in December 2023 from 51.22 per cent a year ago and 49.4 per cent in September 2023. The CASA ratio of banks continued to remain under pressure in Q3FY24 as customers shifted funds from CASA to term deposits.

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

PSBs given Rs 15,000 crore on ED action, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Punjab sees fivefold rise in study loans; statistics indicate exodus

RBI takes steps to curb inoperative bank accounts: Things you should know

State-owned PNB, BoM record double-digit loan growth during Oct-Dec quarter

RBI proposes banks with less than 6% net NPAs to declare dividends

RBI asks banks not to classify zero balance account as inoperative

Veteran banker Vaswani takes charge as Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD, CEO

Topics : Central Bank of India Indian banking system Bank loans PSBs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon