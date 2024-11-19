Business Standard
Don't rush to buy new-age co's stocks despite good Q2 results: Analysts

With new-age companies delivering healthy September quarter results, analysts still remain on a wait-and-watch mode. Here's why

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

In the September quarter (Q2FY25) where mostly results of India Inc. have been subdued, a number of new-age companies have stood out with a healthy performance. Zomato, PB Fintech (the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar), and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (which owns Nykaa) have all reported solid numbers, reflecting growth and resilience.
 
Only One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has struggled with its financial performance in the quarter under review.
 
On their part, the markets took cognizance of the development and rewarded these counters. Since their Q2 results, individually, Zomato (result announced on Oct. 22) shares have gained 5.2 per cent, PB Fintech (Nov. 5) has risen 5.2 percent, and Paytm (Oct. 22) has advanced 11.9 per cent. On the other hand, Nykaa (Nov. 12) shares have lost 3.8 per cent and Ola Electric (Nov. 8) has lost 3.6 per cent.
 
 
Despite the operational performance, analysts suggest investors don't rush to buy these stocks just yet in the backdrop of market uncertainty. Investors, they suggest, should wait for a couple of more quarters to check that the operational performance of these companies sustains before making a fresh investment.
 
"I don't see a great opportunity to 'Buy' at least for two or three quarters. Some new age companies' stock has already priced in since their listing as they were more perception-driven than fundamental," said G Chokkalingam, Founder, Equinomics Research.
 
Among individual stocks, Nykaa's shares declined as the numbers, even though healthy, were below estimates. The company reported a consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) for the September 2024 quarter (Q2-FY25) at Rs 10.04 crore as compared to Rs 5.85 crore a year ago, up 72 per cent.
 
The revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,874.74 crore as compared to Rs 1,507.02 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 24.2 per cent.

Food delivery platform, Zomato's profit after tax (PAT) jumped five times to Rs 176 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 36 crore a year ago. It’s revenue from operations, too, rose 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,848 crore a year ago.
 
PB Fintech, on the other hand, reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore in Q2-FY25 as compared to the Rs 21 crore loss reported in the corresponding period a year ago. The company's revenue grew 44 per cent at Rs 1167.23 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 811.63 crore a year ago, up 43.8 per cent.
 
From an investment perspective in stocks of new-age companies, Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, too believes that most positives are priced in.
 
"New age companies started on a lower base in terms of profitability and the rise/ improvement in the operational performance is already priced in. Investors should stay on the sidelines for now and use sharp dips in these stocks to  buy from a long-term perspective.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

