Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / 'Baseless': Adani Group denies US SEC $265 million bribery allegations

'Baseless': Adani Group denies US SEC $265 million bribery allegations

The Adani Group has stated that it will seek all possible legal recourse to fight the bribery allegations against Adani Green Energy's top management

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani Group has strongly rejected recent allegations made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice, following charges of fraud and bribery involving several key figures from the conglomerate. In a statement, the group described the allegations as “baseless and denied.”
 
A spokesperson for the group emphasised that the charges were merely allegations, stating that the US Department of Justice has acknowledged that “the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”
 
The group further added, “All possible legal recourse will be sought.”
 
“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations,” the spokesperson said. “We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws.”
 
 

US SEC charges Adani in $265 million bribery case

The SEC indictment accuses Gautam Adani and six other defendants of conspiring to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials in exchange for securing contracts for Adani Green Energy, the group’s renewable energy division.
 
The bribes were allegedly part of a scheme to influence a September 2021 bond offering by Adani Green Energy, which raised $750 million, including $175 million from US investors.

More From This Section

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani charged by US in $265 million bribery case: Top things we know

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

No salary, Rs 20 lakh donation: Zomato CEO's strange job offer stirs debate

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Green calls off US-bond fund raising after bribery allegations

Gautam Adani

How SEC's Adani indictment differs from Hindenburg's fraud allegations

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global to beat estimate of Rs 10,000 cr on high demand: Chairman

 
The SEC’s complaint also alleges that materials presented to US investors during this offering falsely represented Adani Green Energy’s anti-corruption measures, misleading investors and misrepresenting the nature of the offering.  ALSO READ: Gautam Adani charged by US in $265 million bribery case: Top things we know
 

Who else has been accused by the SEC?

Alongside the Adanis, the other individuals named in the SEC’s charges include:
  • Ranjit Gupta – Former CEO of Azure Power Global
  • Rupesh Agarwal – Former chief strategy and commercial officer at Azure Power Global
  • Cyril Cabanes – Former board member of Azure Power Global
  • Vneet Jaain – Executive at Adani Green Energy
  • Saurabh Agarwal
  • Deepak Malhotra
 
The case has drawn significant global attention and caused shares of Adani Group companies to plunge by up to 20 per cent when markets opened on Thursday.
 

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Adani

What is the US SEC and its Indian counterpart Sebi in market regulation?

Gautam Adan

SEC charges Adani in $265 mn bribery scandal: Here are the key allegations

Gautam Adani, Adani

Timing of report raises questions: Amit Malviya on US charging Adani

Adani, Gautam Adani

US charges on Adani Group chief & others are credit negative: Moody's

Adani

Adani group stocks' combined mcap erodes by Rs 2.45 trn amid allegations

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment US securities Bribery Adani Group Gautam Adani Adani Green Energy Azure Power BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon