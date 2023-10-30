close
Zydus, Sun Pharma ink licensing pact to co-market CKD treatment drug

The companies have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market the innovative drug, Desidustat, in India, Zydus said in a regulatory filing

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name Rytstat, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has inked a pact with Sun Pharma to sell in the country an oral treatment medication for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The companies have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market the innovative drug, Desidustat, in India, Zydus said in a regulatory filing.
Under the terms of the agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India, it stated.
Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name Rytstat, it added.
Zydus has launched the drug under the brand name Oxemia in 2022 and will continue to market it in the domestic market.
As part of the deal, Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on achievement of pre-defined milestones, the drug firm noted.
"Desidustat which is one of the critical treatment options for CKD patients has substantially improved the patients' quality of life since it is more convenient to take an oral pill instead of an injection that needs to be administered.
"We are pleased to join hands with Sun Pharma to expand the reach of this novel medicine by enabling access to more patients," a Zydus spokesperson said.
More than 115 million people in India suffer from CKD, which is predicted to become one of the most common causes of premature death by 2040 globally.
Patients with CKD often have to battle chronic fatigue caused by anemia. To address this, patients need to take injectable erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs) about twice weekly.
"The addition of Rytstat further strengthens our nephrology portfolio in India. This partnership will allow greater access to a critical therapy, helping millions of patients suffering from CKD," Sun Pharma CEO - India Business Kirti Ganorkar said.

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Sun Pharma Pharma industry

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

