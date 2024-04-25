Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arun Alagappan appointed as executive chairman of Coromandel International

His appointment comes as A. Vellayan retires from the position of chairman and non-executive director with effect from the close of Wednesday

Arun Alagappan, executive chairman, Coromandel International

Arun Alagappan, executive chairman, Coromandel International

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agricultural solutions major Coromandel International, a part of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, has appointed Arun Alagappan as executive chairman of the company, effective from Thursday (April 26).

Alagappan has been the executive vice chairman of the company since February 2021. His appointment comes as A. Vellayan retires from the position of chairman and non-executive director with effect from the close of Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The board of directors at their meeting held on Thursday accepted the retirement sought by A. Vellayan and, in recognition of his contributions to the company over the past many years and for his continued guidance to the senior management in view of his tremendous experience and valuable contributions, appointed him as chairman emeritus.
Topics : Coromandel International Coromandel agricultural

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon