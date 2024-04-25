Arun Alagappan appointed as executive chairman of Coromandel International

Agricultural solutions major Coromandel International, a part of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, has appointed Arun Alagappan as executive chairman of the company, effective from Thursday (April 26).

Alagappan has been the executive vice chairman of the company since February 2021. His appointment comes as A. Vellayan retires from the position of chairman and non-executive director with effect from the close of Wednesday.

The board of directors at their meeting held on Thursday accepted the retirement sought by A. Vellayan and, in recognition of his contributions to the company over the past many years and for his continued guidance to the senior management in view of his tremendous experience and valuable contributions, appointed him as chairman emeritus.