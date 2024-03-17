Court extends interim bail to Supertech chairman in money laundering case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the interim bail to Supertech Chairman RK Arora for a further six weeks. He was granted interim bail on medical grounds on January 16, 2024.

The Supertech chairman was arrested in June 2023 in connection with a money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Devender Kumar Jangala extended the interim bail of RK Arora for six weeks after considering the medical record of the accused.

"I am of the considered opinion that it shall be in the interest of justice, if the interim bail grant granted to the applicant/accused Ram Kishor Arora vide order dated 16.01.2024 is further extended for a period of six weeks," ASJ Jangala said in the order passed on March 16.

An application was moved on behalf of Arora seeking an extension of interim bail for 90 days.

The plea stated that Arora was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida on March 10 and was diagnosed with "Systemic Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease and unstable angina".

The court noted that the medical record of Fortis Hospital, Noida clarifies that "apart from other illnesses, he required conical spine surgery and an implant regarding his cervical and lumber problems, the applicant/accused is also suffering from systemic Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease and unstable angina".

The court noted that the treatment of the accused, filed on record, has not been disputed by the ED. However, it is contended that it was a case of elective surgery, which was not life-threatening.

The court rejected the contention saying, "The Court has to see the nature of illness and medical prescription at the time of consideration for grant of interim bail on medical grounds. The liberty of the interim bail is not only restricted in life-threatening situation."

The court also rejected the contention by Special public prosecutor for ED that the medical illness was being used by the accused as a tool for substitute of regular bail.





It is no doubt that the interim bail can not be allowed to be used as a substitute of regular bail. However, in view of constant medical advise/prescription, the contention raised by Learned Special PP for the ED can not be accepted that the illness is being used by the accused as pretext of medical bail as substitute of regular bail," the court pronounced in the order passed on March 16.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a chargesheet against Arora last year.

"The brief facts of the case giving rise to the registration of the present ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) are that 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police; Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against M/s Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B, read with sections 406, 420, 467 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, with regard to allegations of cheating at least 670 homebuyers of Rs 164 crores," the ED stated in its chargesheet against the Supertech chairman.

It is alleged that the amount collected by M/s Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties, the ED noted further in its chargesheet.

It is alleged further that the accused persons acquired properties and made illegal or wrongful gains arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commission of criminal activities related to scheduled offences, it added.