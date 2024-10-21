Drug firm Lupin names Claus Jepsen as President Global specialty business

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has appointed Claus Jepsen as President, Global Specialty business.
Jepsen joins Lupin from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Global Strategy for rare diseases.
"His experience in leading specialty strategy, commercial planning and portfolio choices across key markets will enable us to build our Specialty brand business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.
