Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Drug firm Lupin names Claus Jepsen as President Global specialty business

Drug firm Lupin names Claus Jepsen as President Global specialty business

Jepsen joins Lupin from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Global Strategy for rare diseases

Claus Jepsen

Claus Jepsen

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has appointed Claus Jepsen as President, Global Specialty business.

Jepsen joins Lupin from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Global Strategy for rare diseases.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"His experience in leading specialty strategy, commercial planning and portfolio choices across key markets will enable us to build our Specialty brand business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Buy & Sell, Oct 10; top stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Lupin share down 3% as USFDA issues 5 observations for Biotech unit in Pune

Lupin Pharma

Lupin inks pact with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Lupin share falls over 2% as USFDA issues 3 observations for Pithampur unit

medicine, Drugs

UBS fears slowdown in India, US pharma markets; gives 'Sell' on 4 stocks

Topics : Lupin Drug makers in India Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon