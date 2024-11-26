Essar Group founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81, PM expresses grief

Business Standard
The Essar Group is currently led by his younger brother Ravi and his sons Prashant and Anshuman

Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia passed away on November 26, 2024.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Shashikant Ruia, patriarch of the billionaire Ruia family and co-founder of the Essar Group of companies, passed away on Tuesday, the family announced in a statement. He was 81.
 
Condoling Ruia’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, "Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the businesses landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better.”
 
"Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief," Modi said.
 
 
The Essar Group is currently led by his younger brother Ravi and his sons Prashant and Anshuman.
 
Ruia, alongwith Ravi, founded the Essar Group which went on to set up some of India's biggest projects, including India's biggest single location oil refinery in Jamnagar in the late 90s. The Ruias sold the refinery to Rosneft of Russia for $13 billion in one of the largest foreign direct investments into India in 2017. The group had also set up a 10 mtpa steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat in the mid-90s, which was acquired by ArcelorMittal in an auction conducted by the banks in 2018. The fortunes of the project had changed after its operations were hit by lack of gas supply from the central government.
 
Starting his journey from Chennai in the late seventies, Shashi and Ravi shifted to Mumbai in the 1980s to expand their business. Over the next three decades, with the Indian economy opening up, the brothers diversified into several sectors including oil and gas, steel manufacturing, mining, ports, shipping, power and telecommunications with a 33 per cent stake in a joint venture with Vodafone PLC. The group sold its stake in the telecom venture to their partner Vodafone PLC for $5 billion in 2011 in one of the most successful exits from the telecom sector.

The group's name was derived from the first letters of both brothers Shashi and Ravi. The group became a global conglomerate as it acquired Stanlow refinery in the United Kingdom alongwith its retail outlets in 2011 from Royal Dutch Shell.
 
Old timers recall Shashi Ruia as a humble, down-to-earth person who would often mentor young people in the organisation. While setting up the Hazira project near Surat, Ruia would often take the overnight train from Mumbai to oversee the project. Ruia would also consult late Tata group chairman Ratan Tata on the future of the Indian steel industry despite being rivals in the sector, recall old timers. “He would prefer to keep a low profile and let his projects speak,” says a CEO of a rival group, asking not to be quoted.
 
The group currently owns a refinery in the United Kingdom, and renewable power projects in India and overseas and digital infrastructure firm Black Box.
 
"With an unwavering commitment to community upliftment and philanthropy, he touched millions of lives, leaving an enduring impact. His humility, warmth, and ability to connect with everyone he met made him a truly exceptional leader," the Essar group said in a statement.
 
“An iconic industrialist, Shashikant Ruia played a significant role in redefining India's corporate landscape. He laid the foundation of the Essar Group and made it a global conglomerate. His extraordinary legacy will remain a guiding light for all of us, as we honour his vision and continue to uphold the values he cherished and championed," the statement said.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

