The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) of India has appointed Krishan Mishra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 August 2023.FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of FPSB, the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification program.In his new role, Mishra will lead the strategy and operations of FPSB India and champion the advancement of the financial planning profession in India."I'm honored to take the helm of FPSB India as its CEO to continue to strengthen the CFP professional community in India. With five years of consecutive growth in the number of CFP professionals, the value of CFP certification remains strong in our country, and I'm committed to supporting practitioners who commit to rigorous standards of competency, ethics and practice to benefit the financial planning profession and members of the public," Mishra said.FPSB CEO Dante De Gori said, "Krishan's experience in the financial services and education sectors, combined with his strategic expertise, will support the growth of the Indian CFP professional community and propel the financial planning profession in India forward."With over 20 years of experience, Mishra has held a variety of leadership positions including Country Head-International Business (India and South Asia) of Becker Professional Education, Head of North and East India of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and Regional Head (East) and Business Head-Channel Business at HCL Infosystems.Prior to these roles, he spent over a decade in the financial services industry.