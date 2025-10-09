Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Global boardrooms watch India, expectations high, says DHL Express

Global boardrooms watch India, expectations high, says DHL Express

The administration has done a great job through national logistics policy. Naturally, businesses are thinking that they can stay in China, but they want to be in India as well, said DHL Express CEO

(L-R) Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Pearson, Asia-Pacific CEO Ken Lee, and Senior Vice-President for South Asia R S Subramanian of DHL Express
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The top management of DHL Express — including Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Pearson, Asia-Pacific CEO Ken Lee, and Senior Vice-President for South Asia R S Subramanian — remains optimistic about easing tariff turbulence and India’s growing prominence in logistics and manufacturing. They attribute this optimism to the country’s ongoing infrastructure push and supportive policy initiatives. In an interview with Prachi Pisal, the trio said India features prominently in the global firms' (companies across the globe) expansion plans. Edited excerpts: 
For your sector, how have you observed India changing over the years? 
John Pearson: I think India is the
