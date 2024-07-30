'India is fastest growing market globally': Samsung CEO during India visit

India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets for Samsung globally, said Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice-Chairman Jong-Hee (JH) Han on Tuesday, during his visit to the company’s Noida factory, where it produces smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators.

In his second visit to India this year, Han emphasised the increasing significance of the Indian market for the South Korean company, the company said in a press statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “India is the fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world,” Han said.



Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its ‘AI for All’ vision, aiming to enhance consumer lives by integrating artificial intelligence and hyper-connectivity through open collaboration. In 2024, Samsung’s Galaxy AI-powered premium smartphones and Bespoke AI home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, have established a distinctive ecosystem of connected devices. This ecosystem not only offers convenience, connectivity, and comfort but also helps consumers save energy, the press release said.

The company’s ‘One Samsung’ experience, powered by advanced technology, has set its products apart and generated significant consumer interest, particularly in the premium refrigerator segment. This market has seen rapid growth in India as consumers increasingly opt for larger capacity refrigerators with enhanced features, the press release stated.

Complimenting the India-based R&D teams for their contributions to the development of new products and services, Han said, “India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centres in India.”

The company further said that it is committed to the "Make in India" initiative of the government, which is demonstrated by its two cutting-edge manufacturing plants in Noida and Sriperumbudur.

Additionally, the company has established a design centre in Noida and operates three Research and Development (R&D) facilities. These R&D centers are crucial for driving innovation in both local and global products, two of which are located in Noida and one in Bengaluru, the company said.