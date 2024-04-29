IndiGo airline appoints former Volotea COO as 'Chief of Transformation'

IndiGo airline on Monday appointed Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea, former Chief Operating Officer of the Spanish low-cost airline, as 'Chief of Transformation'.

Currently, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer is the Chief Operating Officer of India's largest airline. Sources said that Orea will take the role of COO at IndiGo whenever Prock-Schauer retires.

"Orea possesses 25 years of professional experience in different functional areas such as operations, commercial, strategy, and finance. He has been a C-level executive for the last 10 years," IndiGo stated in its notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"He was with Volotea, one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe, from 2016-2023 and served as their COO for the last five years," it noted.

Volotea, which currently operates about 1,420 flights per week, is a much smaller airline than IndiGo, which currently operates about 14,000 flights per week, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium's data.

Orea assumed the role just four days after IndiGo, which currently operates a fleet of approximately 370 planes, finalized an order with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 30 A350-900 widebody aircraft. The deal is estimated to be valued between four to five billion US dollars. The delivery of A350-900 planes to IndiGo will begin in 2027.

The April 25 order marks the first time that IndiGo is purchasing widebody planes—which can travel long-haul and ultra-long-haul distances—for its fleet. However, IndiGo does have some experience with widebody planes as it currently operates two B777 aircraft, leased from Turkish Airlines.

In June 2023, IndiGo placed the world's largest aircraft order, securing 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus. These aircraft are slated for delivery between 2030 and 2035. In addition to this colossal order, the airline is on track to receive approximately 460 planes by 2030 from its prior deal with Airbus. Hence, Airbus is poised to deliver a grand total of 990 aircraft (30 + 500 + 460) to IndiGo by 2035.

"Orea has been brought on board at a pivotal moment for the airline, which is undergoing a significant transformation to establish itself as a major international player. With an already dominant 60 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market, the airline is now focusing on expanding its international flights. Orea's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in guiding IndiGo through this next phase of growth," stated an IndiGo official.

Currently, only about 10 per cent of IndiGo's total flights are international services. An aviation industry executive said that the role of CTO (Chief Transformation Officer) is to guide the airline through periods of significant change, ensuring that the organization remains competitive and responsive to the evolving needs of the customers.