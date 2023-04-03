close

Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port

Malka served as the ambassador of Israel to India from 2018 to 2021

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Israel's former envoy to India Ron Malka

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Ron Malka, former envoy of Israel to India, has said that he has assumed charge as the Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company (HPC) owned by a consortium led by the ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group.

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group won the tender in July last year to privatise the strategic Port of Haifa in Israel for USD 1.18 billion.

"I'm honoured and privileged to take office today as Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline. The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity," Malka tweeted on Sunday.

Malka served as the ambassador of Israel to India from 2018 to 2021.

The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.

The Adani Group officially took over the Israeli port in January this year at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Israel expects that the Adani Group's major entry into the country will lead to more Indian investments, especially in the fields of renewable energy and defence.

Topics : Adani Ports | israel | Adani Group

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port

