Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Jamshyd Godrej calls for deregulation, big reforms to boost investment

Jamshyd Godrej calls for deregulation, big reforms to boost investment

Jamshyd Godrej said India needs significant deregulation and more big reforms to drive capital expenditure, boost competitiveness and double its share in global trade

Jamshyd Godrej, Jamshyd, Godrej

Chairman & Managing Director Godrej Enterprises Group Jamshyd Godrej (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A whole host of deregulation is required, and the country needs plenty more big bang reforms that will ensure more capital expenditure and investments, Jamshyd Godrej, managing director (MD) at Godrej Enterprises Group, said at a press conference.
 
He said, “There is a whole host of deregulation that has to happen… significant deregulation in every area.” Talking about income tax rebate by the government, he added that it will probably help relieve debt at that level.
 
Godrej explained: “What we need is growth imperative and growth imperative is not only GST (goods and services tax)… I think you need that real growth. For instance, because of the tariff problem, today, the government is talking about improving export incentives and competitiveness. Right now, the whole world is open to look at our market share in export, global trade. You double that and see the growth.”
 
 
In February, during the Budget 2025-26, the government announced that under the new tax regime, annual income up to ₹12 lakh will attract no income tax.
 
In a bid to boost the economy, last week, the government also removed the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slab rates. Many food and non-food items too have seen the GST rate being revised lower.
 

More From This Section

NSE

NSE appoints Srinivas Injeti as its chairperson after year-long vacancy

(From left) Ramesh Nair, CEO & MD, Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Preeti Chheda, CFO, Mindspace Business Parks Reit

India is the number one office market in the world: Mindspace Reitpremium

Hero MotoCorp, Harshavardhan Chitale

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO, effective Jan 2026

Marriott

Marriott appoints Kiran Andicot as senior V-P for South Asian region

Santosh Iyer

Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEOpremium

Topics : Godrej Group Jamshyd Godrej Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon