KPIT Technologies founder and chairman Ravi Pandit passes away at 76

Ravi Pandit, the co-founder and chairman of KPIT Technologies, passed away on Friday, the engineering research and design firm said in a filing. He was 76.

Pandit, along with Kishor Patil, founded the company in the 1990s, which now focuses on automotive software, electrification, and mobility solutions across 15 countries.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder and chairman,” the company said.

KPIT’s engineering solutions power millions of vehicles across the US, Europe, and Asia, driving breakthroughs in autonomous mobility, electrification, and clean energy technologies.

Ravi was an alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, US, and a gold medal-winning chartered accountant.

He also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), one of the largest Indian-origin professional services firms, with over 1,200 experts operating in 15 countries.