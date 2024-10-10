Business Standard
Prez Murmu, political leaders condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

President Murmu highlighted Tata's contributions to philanthropy and charity calling them as invaluable

Ratan Tata

President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences on Thursday to the family of businessman Ratan Tata. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Political leaders across the country paid their tributes to the veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday evening.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86.

President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences on Thursday to the family of businessman Ratan Tata.

President Murmu highlighted Tata's contributions to philanthropy and charity calling them as "invaluable."

"A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable," she said.

"I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe," the post added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours. CM Shinde said that Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for public to pay respect.
 

Offering his condolences to Ratan Tata's family, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary leader whose business acumen and relentless dedication transformed India's business landscape.".

"A true beacon of humility and integrity, his legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Paying his tributes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called him "a true titan" of Indian industry.
 

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives," CM Stalin said in a post on X.

"India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences and said, "Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons."

"The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society," CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the Tata Group.

"Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish," CM Naidu said in a post on X while paying his tributes to the veteran industralist.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the demise of Ratan Tata "extremely sad and painful."

"You will always be remembered for taking India forward on the path of development and for your unprecedented contribution in the field of health and public service," CM Saini said in a post on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Tata was a visionary who not only employed millions of people through the organization but also took the Indian business sector to new heights at the international level.

Paying his tribute to veteran industrialist, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Chief, Sharad Pawar said in a post on X, "Ratan Tata's nature of always giving a helping hand to overcome every natural or human crisis befalling the country will always be remembered."

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said Ratan Tata was a "shining beacon of India's entrepreneurial spirit."

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of visionary industrialist, philanthropist #RatanTata. He has left an indelible legacy in the business landscape across the world which will inspire future generations," Patnaik wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X, "The demise of India's renowned industrialist, 'Padma Vibhushan' Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad."
 

 

Ratan N Tata was among India's most respected and loved industralists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.


