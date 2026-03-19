SaaS compliments AI, does not compete with it: ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra

Which are some of those areas in SaaS that are being impacted by AI?

All the content-related SaaS is getting eaten up. A lot of the travel-related SaaS is also facing the same fate. SaaS, which is more B2C (business-to-consumer), will face greater stress. B2B (business-to-business) is a much more nuanced discussion in terms of what you are trying to do. And it's not like SaaS companies are also building a lot of agentic AI solutions. But like in most things with AI, there will be parts of SaaS that will get impacted. This is an opportunity to play offence and defence at the same time. Most companies have to get defensive in terms of getting their operating model right and cost-based with the power of AI. And if you improve your gross margins, then you can play offence.

What are your growth plans?

Over the last seven years, we've grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent. And we are one of the few SaaS companies that was bootstrapped before this ChrysCapital took a majority position in us. We are fairly confident of growing at more than 30 per cent.

Has funding become a sort of a strain in the SaaS industry?

So, there are two kinds of funding sites, the venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE). The VCs are clearly only funding AI-backed standards. Therefore, even if you're doing like a SaaS kind of a product, it has to be AI-backed. Also, the growth expectations have grown up, so that has become constrained.

And now the expectation at the time of funding also is that you'll have a prototype. Earlier, you could raise money on paper. Now with all the ease of code and everything, people expect that when you come even for the early-stage funding, like a seed or Series A, you've got something to show.

In the B2B space, which are some of the areas where actually you can scale up?

If you think about B2B tech stack, there's core infrastructure, virtualisation, data centres, and security. I doubt something will happen there very quickly. And then you have the application layer around workflows. We are operating in the application layer of workflow, observability, and AI adoption, which are likely to see improvement.

How much worried should SaaS companies be due to the presence of Anthropic and Open AI?

You have to deeply understand your business model. And it also depends on how you execute, and the depth of your customer relationships. Can you co-create, co-invent with your customers? For example, enterprises have a lot of legacy. In addition, you have a lot of regulations, integrations, change management, and cultural issues. I think you will have to position yourself on the right side of change, and have your eyes open as there's no point having a very long-drawn plan when you don't know where things will move. The one thing I can say definitely is that enterprises will take a lot more time for AI adoption.

Which are some of those areas where SaaS can score over AI?