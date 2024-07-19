'Hire fast, fire fast': Ashneer Grover wants shorter hiring, notice periods

In March last year, Ashneer Grover advised a group of college students not to be afraid of skipping the notice period at a certain firm.

Ashneer Grover , former co-founder and managing director of fintech brand BharatPe, advised businesses to adopt the “hire fast, fire fast” culture rather than spending resources on lengthy onboarding and notice period procedures.

In a podcast with YouTuber Ishan Sharma on Wednesday, Grover suggested that multiple rounds of the hiring process can still fail to yield the desired results as candidates are naturally on their best behaviour at that time but may not meet expectations later. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 'Hire fast, fire fast' “...Many don’t agree with this….it’s hire fast, fire fast. Today, you are investing so much in hiring someone…you are going through multiple rounds. The candidate is also, naturally, on their best behaviour. Someone is selling themselves to you, the salesmen in them are at their peak. Whether the person will work or not, can be determined only after giving them tasks,” Grover said.

“I have not yet found a success rate where I can say that if I have hired someone, they will certainly give results,” he added, noting that people, at times, are able to sell themselves very well.

“We spend three months on the hiring process and the candidate says that they have to serve two months of notice period at their existing firm. You have invested six months into filling the role and when that person joins, it becomes natural to give them at least six months to perform. A year later, you realise this is not working…,” Grover said.

“You get them in fast within 15 days, give them tasks and see if they are performing or not,” he added, calling it the ‘hire fast, fire fast’ method.

Ashneer Grover's stance on notice periods

This is not the first time that Grover has advocated such a stance for business practices. In March last year, he advised a group of college students not to be afraid of skipping the notice period at a certain firm.

At an event at the Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad), he remarked that while companies require employees to sign notice period agreements and complete clauses, these clauses are not enforceable in courts.

“If you leave the company the next day without serving the notice period, no one will be able to do anything about it,” he recommended when asked about how to deal with lengthy notice period clauses.