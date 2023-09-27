close
SAT reserves decision on Punit Goenka's appeal against Sebi order

Sebi counsel assures court of completing part investigation by November

Puneet Goenka

Puneet Goenka

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) reserved its decision on Wednesday regarding an appeal by Zee Entertainment Enterprises' promoter Punit Goenka. The appeal is against a directive from the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which disqualifies Goenka from holding executive roles in four Zee companies, including the one set to merge with Sony Pictures.

Sebi had issued a confirmatory order in August stating that it would conclude its eight-month investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds and money laundering through affiliated companies.

The tribunal granted one week for written submissions related to the case.

Representing Sebi, Senior Counsel Darius Khambata stated that the regulator aims to complete its investigation into five specific transactions by 30 November. However, he acknowledged that additional time would be necessary to scrutinise other transactions.

SAT had previously questioned Sebi's ability to stick to the timelines it had set.

On behalf of Goenka, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the Sebi directive did not serve investors' interests. He asserted that the regulator failed to demonstrate any loss incurred by Zee Entertainment or any gains made by Goenka due to the alleged transactions.

Describing Sebi's order as overly harsh, Singhvi suggested that the eight-month investigation timeframe could just be the start of a more protracted inquiry. He stated that Sebi was taking an excessive approach to a minor issue, adding that all transactions cited by the regulator were legitimate and grounded in valid business reasons.

Singhvi further noted that the board of the merged entity would mainly consist of representatives from Sony. Even the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) would, if necessary, report directly to this board.

The case relates to a letter of comfort issued by Subhash Chandra, Goenka's father and former chairman of the Essel Group, for the appropriation of a Rs 200 crore fixed deposit with Yes Bank.

Initially, in June, Sebi had released an interim order barring both Chandra and Goenka from key managerial roles and directorships in all publicly traded companies. SAT later directed Sebi to allow the Zee promoters a hearing opportunity and to issue a revised directive within two months. The updated order came from the Sebi chairperson in August.
Topics : SEBI Zee Entertainment Sony Pictures

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

