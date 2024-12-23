Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Wipro names Ranjita Ghosh as global chief marketing officer effective Feb 1

Wipro names Ranjita Ghosh as global chief marketing officer effective Feb 1

Ghosh takes the chair from Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore career opportunities outside Wipro, a company statement said.

Wipro

Wipro(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Ranjita Ghosh as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective February 1 next year.

Ghosh takes the chair from Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore career opportunities outside Wipro, a company statement said.

Previously CMO of Wipro's Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, Ghosh will now lead all marketing activities for Wipro across its geographies.

She will report to the Chief Strategist & Technology Officer Hari Shetty.

With about two decades of experience in the global technology services industry, she has held various roles in sales, business development, growth marketing, buyer experience, and ecosystem partnerships.

 

Additionally, she has managed marketing for several high-value portfolios and led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 307.90 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.90 per cent higher than the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ram Mohan Rao Amara

Govt appoints Ram Mohan Rao Amara as SBI MD for a period of three years

Preeti Lobana

Google appoints Preeti Lobana as new country manager, VP for India

Gautam Adani, Adani

US' case against Gautam Adani strong but extradition unlikely: Experts

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy promotes Bhakoo to chief business officer for food marketplace

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal extends Rs 3.5 cr salary waiver till end of FY26

Topics : Wipro Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Africa Middle East Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon