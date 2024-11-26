Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal extends Rs 3.5 cr salary waiver till end of FY26

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal extends Rs 3.5 cr salary waiver till end of FY26

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal extends his Rs 3.5 crore annual salary waiver until FY26, focusing on company growth as Zomato strengthens its position in the competitive quick commerce market

Deepinder Goyal (Source/X)

Zomato’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 2.45 trillion, far ahead of its competitor Swiggy. | Photo Source/X

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has decided to forego his annual salary of Rs 3.5 crore until the end of FY26, marking a two-year extension of his earlier commitment. According to the company’s Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) documents, Goyal had previously waived his remuneration for a 36-month period starting FY21, which ended in FY24.
 
In a letter to Zomato’s board dated April 1, 2024, Goyal confirmed his decision to extend the waiver until March 31, 2026. He will, however, continue to fulfil his duties as Managing Director and CEO. While Goyal is entitled to variable pay, the board will determine the exact amount in due course.
 
 
Goyal’s stake in Zomato rises amid stock rally
 
Goyal holds a 4.18 per cent stake in Zomato, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore as of November 25, reflecting substantial gains from the company’s stock rally. Zomato’s shares have soared over 140 per cent year-to-date, trading at Rs 277.35 per share on November 26.  Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role
 
Zomato’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 2.45 trillion, far ahead of its competitor Swiggy, which recently went public with a valuation of Rs 99,845 crore ($11.8 billion).
 
Zomato shares jump after QIP approval
 
Zomato’s shares surged 6 per cent on November 25, following approval of its Rs 8,500 crore ($1 billion) Qualified Institutional Placement and its inclusion in the Sensex. This marks the first time a new-age technology company has been included in the 30-stock index.

More From This Section

Shashi Ruia

Essar Group founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81, PM expresses grief

Indian Bank

FSIB recommends Binod Kumar for the post of MD and CEO of Indian Bank

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

Mkt regulator Sebi nod to Roshni Nadar to acquire majority stake in HCLTech

Binny Bansal

Flipkart's Binny Bansal steps down from fintech major PhonePe board

Dan Bartlett, executive vice president, corporate affairs, Walmart Inc, appointed as a board member of Flipkart group

Walmart's executive Dan Bartlett joins Flipkart as a board member

 
The company has set a floor price of Rs 265.91 per share for the QIP, slightly lower than recent trading prices. It may also offer an additional 5 per cent discount after consulting with bankers.
 
Proceeds to fund growth and marketing
 
Zomato plans to utilise the QIP proceeds to drive growth initiatives:
 
Rs 2,137 crore ($250 million): Setting up dark stores and warehouses.
 
Rs 2,492 crore: Advertising, marketing, and branding.
 
Rs 1,769 crore: Technological upgrades and infrastructure.
 
The remaining funds will cover general corporate expenses.
 
This financial strategy positions Zomato to counter increasing competition, particularly from Zepto, which is aggressively expanding its operations.
 
Focus on quick commerce
 
Zomato aims to strengthen its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, leveraging its market leadership to outpace competitors like Swiggy and Zepto. With a robust cash reserve of Rs 19,300 crore ($2.3 billion) post-QIP, Zomato plans to boost its market share and tackle the rising challenges in the highly competitive quick commerce industry.

Also Read

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

No salary, Rs 20 lakh donation: Zomato CEO's strange job offer stirs debate

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

To be chief of staff at Zomato, CEO says forget salary, pay Rs 20 lakh fee

Zomato

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' feature offers cancelled orders at discounted rate

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Topics : Deepinder Goyal Zomato BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon