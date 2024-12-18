Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Govt appoints Ram Mohan Rao Amara as SBI MD for a period of three years

Govt appoints Ram Mohan Rao Amara as SBI MD for a period of three years

Rao was holding the post of deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the country's largest bank until his appointment as managing director

Ram Mohan Rao Amara

Ram Mohan Rao Amara

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday appointed Ram Mohan Rao Amara as one of the managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) for three years, the lender informed the exchanges.
 
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) had recommended Rao’s name for the position in September this year. One of the MD positions in SBI fell vacant after CS Setty assumed charge as chairman in August.
 
Rao was holding the post of deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the country’s largest bank until his appointment as MD.
 
Rao started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has gained expertise in the field of credit, risk, retail and international banking. He managed key assignments for SBI in markets like, Singapore and US, and has served as CEO of Chicago branch and then as President and CEO, SBI California.
 

Also Read

SBI Clerk 2024

SBI Clerk 2024 Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

SBI, State bank of India

SBI seeks counter bids to sell Rs 52k cr of consortium's loans in JAL

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI adds to record samurai loan boom with $197 million debt facility

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, Dec 12: Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Vedanta, Swiggy, Emami

CS Setty, SBI Chairman, BFSI

Need active participation of pension, mutual funds in corp bond market: SBI

Topics : sbi Banking Industry Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon