Google appoints Preeti Lobana as new country manager, VP for India

Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific, Google said India's vibrant digital landscape has been a source of immense inspiration and innovation for the company

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:18 AM IST

Tech giant Google on Monday announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as the new country manager and vice president for India. 
She succeeds Sanjay Gupta, who recently transitioned to an elevated role as President of the Asia Pacific region at Google.
As the new Country Manager and Vice President for India, Lobana will play a key role in shaping Google's strategy to bring the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all customers, fostering innovation, a Google release said. 
"A seasoned Googler with eight years of experience as Vice President of customer-centric solutions, Preeti will now spearhead Google India's sales and operations, driving the company's commitment to India's burgeoning digital economy," according to the release. 
 
Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific, Google said India's vibrant digital landscape has been a source of immense inspiration and innovation for the company. 
"With AI poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, I am incredibly excited to welcome my colleague, Preeti, as our new Country Manager...Preeti's leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini 2.0 to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian," Gupta said. 

In her new role, Lobana will partner deeply with Roma Datta Chobey, who led as the interim country manager and will continue her leadership as Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries. 
As per the release, Lobana brings over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across the technology and financial industries, giving her a deep understanding of the evolving Indian landscape. 
Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on business transformation, operational excellence, and customer experience. 
Most recently, she served as Google's Vice President, gTech - Process, Partner, Publisher Operations, Ads Content and Quality Operations, leading a global team and driving innovative ad solutions and support for Google's customers and partners.
Before Google, she held leadership positions at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she specialised in areas of business strategy, product management, and operational excellence across diverse markets in India. 
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, Lobana has a track record of successfully driving change and transformation within large, complex organisations, building high-performing teams, and fostering collaboration across diverse talent, Google said. 
"I'm incredibly excited to step into this role and lead Google's efforts in India...India's dynamic spirit and Google's cutting-edge technology create a powerful synergy," Lobana said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:13 AM IST

